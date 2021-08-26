You Need To Try These Vegan Masterpieces at The New York State Fair
The New York State Fair is happening through Labor Day in Syracuse, and one Syracuse eatery is causing quite the conversation with how delicious their food is. The crazy thing is, you would never guess just by looking at the photos that these dishes are vegan.
Strong Hearts is an all-vegan eatery that has been serving the Central New York community since 2008. Located at 900 East Fayette Street in Syracuse, they're known for having amazing food that both those who are vegan, and those who aren't, fully enjoy.
They have a booth this year at the New York State Fair in the Eatery Building (which some may know as the International Building still) and they have been posting daily photos of some of the items on their menu. I may not be vegan, but I definitely want to take a bite.
How amazing do these things look? Let us know if you get a chance to try them inside our station app.
Check It Out: This Food At The New York State Fair Is Vegan?
Looking To Eat Your Way Through The Fair - Vegan or Not?
Here's just a *few* of the places you should visit, from A to Z.
