Spring may seem a bit far off at the moment, but let's face, it time flies. 2021 is in the rearview mirror and it is time to start planning outdoor fun in 2022. There will be concerts and county fairs, trips with friends and festivals to attend, and yes there will be racing.

Everyone who knows me knows I am a race fan. I come from a long line of local weekend racers. I have never actually driven a race car, but I have gotten to drive on a track or two. My racing family lives in the midwest which would be a bit of a drive for a Saturday night, so I enjoy my racing in Middletown and Accord.

We are lucky to have two great dirt tracks in the Hudson Valley, Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown and Accord Speedway in Accord. Both tracks offer a great season of racing which makes great family entertainment.

Accord Speedway Sept 13 2021 via Facebook

Dirt track season 2022 is Scheduled in the Hudson Valley

2021 saw the fans being able to return to the grandstands at both tracks for up-close in-person racing excitement. Both tracks have also posted their Opening nights and schedules for 2022.

Accord Speedway in Accord New York 2022 Schedule.

Last night (Jan 4, 2022), Accord Speedway posted on Facebook information regarding their opening night for 2022. The end-of-season awards event has not been finalized yet, but they do have a date to go racing. Opening night at Accord will be May 6th, 2022

Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown New York 2022 Schedule.

Orange has its full 2022 schedule posted on Facebook and on the official website. March 5th, 2022 will be the awards banquet. March 26th, 2022 will be the Middletown Motorsports show. They have a few events scheduled for the first 3 days of April and opening night is on the books for April 9th, 2022.

