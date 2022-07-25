The news broke Friday and the comments are still piling up on social media. Tony Boffa's Restaurant will be closing its doors after 71 years of serving Middletown, New York delicious Italian food curiosity of a true family business.

Tony Boffa's Restaurant will be closing its location at 75 Railroad Ave in Middletown officially on August 21st, 2022. In a Facebook post on Friday, July 22, 2022, they made the announcement and it included the news that the entire property has also been sold. They didn't have any information on what the new owner would be doing with the property.

Tony Boffa's Restaurant in Middletown, New York Closing in August

So after 71 years of feeding families their family recipes, the Boffa family will officially be retired. They had hoped to continue but in their words "unfortunately that will not happen".

After 71 years of serving our community, we the Boffa family have decided to retire. We were hoping that someone would take over the family business and continue operating under Tony Boffa’s, but unfortunately that will not happen. The last few months have been a whirlwind and sadly we have sold our family business effective Sunday, August 21st. (via Facebook 7-22-2022)

The good news though is you still have time to go enjoy one more meal and share with them how much the Tony Boffa's Restaurant family has been a part of yours over the years. They are asking you to stop a few more times to celebrate with them and reminisce. They shared that it will be hard to say goodbye and it seems from all the support they are getting on social media their customers feel the same way.

The restaurant will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays but open the rest of the week. There are hours on their Facebook page. They also want you to be sure to use your gift certificate if you have one because they will be expiring on August 21st, 2022 with the closure of the restaurant.

