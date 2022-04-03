A grocery service closed 31 locations in New York. The closures cost nearly 700 of their jobs.

Fridge No More closed 31 of its New York locations.

The closure means 671 Empire State residents are out of work.

Sorry we are closed sign board hanging on a door of cafe amstockphoto loading...

Fridge No More is a 15-minute grocery delivery business. The Russia-back business guaranteed grocery delivery in 15 minutes.

Delivery was free, even if you only ordered something small, like one apple, according to the Fridge No More website.

Shopping cart with foods at the grocery store gopixa loading...

A reason for the closure was due to lack of funding and a potential buyer not moving forward with the asset purchase of the business, according to a WARN Notice.

Lady pushing a shopping cart in the supermarket. hxdyl loading...

The company permanently closed in March, affecting a total of 671 employees at 31 sites. Below is the list of the 31 sites that have closed.

76 North 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY

275 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

254 Livingston Street, New York, NY

45-02 11th St., Long Island City, NY

60 Freeman Street, Brooklyn, NY

103 Norfolk St., New York, NY

82 Suydam Street, Brooklyn, NY

500 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

46 Cortlandt Alley, New York, NY

31-12 38thAvenue, Long Island City, NY

1638 3rd Avenue, New York, NY

52-22 Roosevelt Ave, Woodside, NY

107 W 14th St., New York, NY

4922 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

284 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY

409 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY

2101 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY

224-234 Bay Ridge Ave, Brooklyn, NY

249 9th Ave, New York, NY

310 East 23rd Street, New York, NY

69 East 125th Street, New York, NY

62-98 Woodhaven Boulevard, Rego Park, NY

23-81 21st Street, Queens, NY

109 W 38th St., New York, NY

2 South End Avenue, New York, NY

1198 Third Ave, New York, NY

885 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY

50 West 72nd Street, New York, NY

1941 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

1084 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

3344 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

