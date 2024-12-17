The holidays are around the corner and 3 places in New York will make you feel like it's Christmas right now.

New York certainly does light up for the holidays, but some places have it down to a science.

Here in Central New York, Canterbury Hill Road in Rome transforms into a twinkling Christmas wonderland that makes you think you're really visiting Santa's Village.

While everyone has their favorites, there are three light up displays across New York that have been crowned best in America.

Elina Fairytale from Pexels / Canva Elina Fairytale from Pexels / Canva loading...

Mixbook asked thousands of families to reveal the most enchanting Christmas light displays across the country and curated a list of the 150 best nationwide.

New York was able to secure the biggest bragging rights because the state sent 3 entries into the top 10, including first and second place.

In 6th place was Westchester's Winter Wonderland in the Hudson Valley. Plenty raved about how the decorations turn Kensico Dam Plaza into the perfect holiday paradise.

Those who visit are taken on a magical, mile-long drive through dazzling lights, festive music, and fun for all ages with the added bonus of trying to catch surprise sightings of Santa.

In second place was Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn, where homeowners up and down the street drag out larger-than-life inflatables and synchronize their light displays so the entire area channels the spirit of Christmas.

Those who visit say walking down Dyker Heights transports them into the perfect Christmas wonderland that makes even the biggest Grinch feel a special touch of magic in the air.

And, topping the list of America's best 150 holiday lights displays was the Peace, Love & Lights Holiday Light Show in the Catskills.

The #1 display earned top marks because America agrees it is the most unique drive-through experience in the entire country.

Visitors pass by themed sections, one of which is a celebration of Woodstock. The displays are all sparkling and the lights help illuminate the backdrop of the beautiful Catskill Mountains.

Those who visit highly recommend making it a family trip as everyone is enchanted by this out-of-this-world holiday experience. The parents say the display elicits the feelings of Christmas they haven't enjoyed since they were small, while kids are blown away by countless incredible sights.

Did America get it right or are they missing out on a massive hidden gem here in New York?

Here's some of our favorites!

15 Walk & Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Get our free mobile app

WOW!! 12 Of the Most Eye-Popping Upstate NY Christmas Stores If you're looking for some of the best Christmas gift shops in the state, look no further! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio