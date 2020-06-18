New York Mills Police Believe Projectile Was Fired At Residence

New York Mills Police are investigating an incident that was reported as “shots fired” Wednesday night on Royal Brook Lane.

According to Chief Robert Frankland, units were called to the street at approximately 7:45 p.m. after someone called and claimed shots were fired toward a residence from a vehicle.

Frankland says it was reported that a dark-colored Mercedes was driving past the caller’s home and as they passed fired something from the vehicle toward the house.

Police interviewed several neighbors and reviewed security cam footage and determined it was not a firearm that was used.

Police say they believe a projectile may have been fired from a BB gun or air-soft weapon.

Nobody was injured as a result and the police are still investigating the incident.