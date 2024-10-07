ShotSpotter Technology Continues to Help Utica Police Combat Gun Violence

The Utica Police Department has seen a huge boost in their crime fighting arsenal with the introduction of the new ShotSpotter technology. This new piece of equipment has led to an arrest in connection with a crime that would likely never have been reported.

Utica Police announced in early September the introduction of the technology to city streets saying,

In partnership, and with assistance in funding from the City of Utica, Oneida County, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Utica Police Department will have a two square mile coverage area in our most needed areas to detect gun violence. This will allow us to respond immediately to gunshot alerts with the ultimate goal of arriving on scene within moments to save lives and protect our community. Studies show that more than 80% of gunfire incidents go unreported to 911 and ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection solution helps law enforcement identify and locate incidents of outdoor gun violence that would have never been reported to police.

Now, the police force is starting to get to the bottom of even more violent gun crimes. The most recent arrest happened shortly after the advent of the new toy. In the late night hours of September 13th, 2024 a ShotSpotter alert notified officers on duty of a series of shots fired on the 700 block of South Street.

When officers arrived on scene, guided by the ShotSpotter map, they located several spent shell casings in a residential driveway. Upon further investigation officers searched the second floor apartment and discovered several rounds of live ammunition matching casings in driveway. Ultimately as a result of the investigation, police charged 28-year-old Daiquon McCladdie with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

