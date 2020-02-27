New York Mills Police Looking For Facebook Marketplace Scammer

The New York Mills Police Department is warning of a new scam going on in the village.

Officials say, On February 23rd two parties agreed to meet through Facebook Marketplace for the sale of an iPhone.

After changing the meeting locations several times, they settled on a spot in the village.

Police say the suspect handed the victim a sealed envelope, which he was told contained money, in exchange for holding the phone to test it.

Once the suspect took possession of the phone he fled, leaving the victim with an envelope filled with pieces of blank paper.

New York Mills Police say this has happened to several individuals over the last couple weeks and they’re trying to locate the Facebook user, “Mills Fraleigh Travis.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York Mills Police.