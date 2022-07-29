How In The World Is This New York’s Most-Popular Food?

Food Network, we need some words. There is no way in a million years you would choose this as New York State's most popular food.

Let's be real for a moment. Every state in our country has a unique flavor. As FourSquare points out as a country we range from Chicken Cheesesteak to Chinese Chicken Salad. Foursquare analyzed the data to pinpoint which foods are the most popular in each state. This list was gathered end of 2015, and has been a roaming list on-going. So already this seems sketchy considering FourSquare really isn't a big social media network anymore.

Either way, for New York State, they claim that New Yorkers crave Avocado Toast the most:

3,143% more than any other state.

How in the world is this even possible? Well, the list is from 2015 and isn't up to date data. Food Network should clearly write an update to this article. In the state known for pizza, sandwiches, riggies, salt potato's, buffalo wings, turkey joints......we chose avocado toast. Honestly, this author thought avocado toast was just a joke to pick on Millennials.

New York Foods the Empire State Is Known For

The website allrecipes.com did a much better job on this task than Food Network. For their list of the most popular food, Here's what they ranked in the Top 20: New York-Style Pizza, Grandma Pizza, New York-Style Cheesecake, Pretzels, Manhattan Clam Chowder, Utica Halfmoons, Pastrami On Rye, General Tso's Chicken, and th Garbage Plate. You can read their full list online here.

