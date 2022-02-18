Upstate New York Ignored On Food Network’s 100 Best Burgers In America List

In a recent list of the "100 Best Burgers In America" from Food Network, Upstate New York was completely ignored.

The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers:

Bite into the best patties across America at these spots serving craveworthy burgers made of Black Angus, wild boar, shrimp, pork roll and more."

New York State made the list 8 times. That's a pretty big accomplishment, right? Well, yes and no.

The only New York restaurants that made the list were ones in New York City. It's as if Upstate New York didn't even exist. Which is ironic because one of the best burgers in the state is from Central New York.

The New York Beef Council named the Best Burger In New York State from Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse. They were voted “Best Burger” in New York State for 2021. They also claimed the same title in 2012, 2013, 2018, and 2019 from New York Beef Council. That's quite an accomplishment considering 30 to 40 restaurants from Syracuse also enter the contest. For winning so many years back to back, how were they not on the list?

Surprisingly, if you take a look at the Beef Councils list, you'll find a dozen restaurants scattered across Upstate New York as the best burgers. We aren't trying to knock the Big Apple, but there is so much more to New York state than New York City.

If you'd like to take a look at the 8 New York shout outs from the burger list, feel free to scroll below. These burgers truly look incredible, so they are probably worth the road trip for sure:

Here's a look at those 8:

