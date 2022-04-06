11 Magical Rail Bike Trips You Can Take Through Majestic New York Mountains
It's rail biking season and another new option in the Adirondacks gives you a total of 11 different trips to choose from this summer.
Revolution Rail is taking you over the river and through the woods on a new majestic 8-mile railbike trip in Upstate New York. Not sure if it ends at Grandmother's house though.
Stony Creek
The Stony Creek trip travels along the Hudson River and Hickory Mountains. The journey begins at the Thurman Depot and brings you to the Vibrant 1000 Acres Ranch.
Ride along the mighty Hudson as it widens and fills this Adirondack valley.
Revolution Rail
There are several rail biking options to choose from at Revolution Rail in North Creek, New York.
North Bridge Run
North Bridge is Revolution Rail's flagship run. The 7-mile round trip leads you through the forest canopy with beautiful glimpses of rapids on the Hudson River.
South River Run
The South River run is a mostly flat 7.5 mile trip along the Hudson River.
You’ll pass a beaver lodge and pond, and experience the forest reclaiming this once busy stretch of commercial railroad.
Hadley Run
For the not so faint at heart, the Hadley Run travels across a 500′ long and 90′ high bridge with spectacular views of the Hudson and Sacandaga Rivers.
Revolution Rail runs from May through October and trips can be booked at Revrail.com.
Cooperstown Rail Bikes
New rides came to the rails in Cooperstown. Rail Explorers USA added new rail bike options for the 2022 season. One is the longest ride yet and another leads to a brunch with mimosas.
Charlotte Valley Express
The Charlotte Valley Express is a new 8-mile round trip from Milford to the Riverside Turnaround picnic area where you'll find brunch waiting with mimosas, bloody mary's pastries, fruit, and coffee. Ride at night for a romantic twilight tour where you can warm up around the campfire.
This railroad meanders alongside the Susquehanna River, past fields and lakes, and over the majestic 200 foot long Portlanville Trestle. A shorter ride than the "Milford Track" tour and heads south towards Portlandville.
Fireside Tour
Enjoy the new Charlotte Valley Express as the sun goes down. Ride the rails at twilight along the Susquehanna River. Stop to warm up by the campfires. Be sure to bring your own marshmallows. Then head back in the dark, with only lanterns to light the way.
Milford Track
Want something a little longer? Take a ride on the Milford Track, a spectacular 12-mile trip, the longest yet.
The Milford Track journeys north through the farmlands and forests alongside the Susquehanna River. You'll glide past working farms, magnificent woodlands, and rumble across historic trestle bridges.
Don't worry. The Rail Explorers have custom-built electric motors that make the round-trip journey effortless.
Catskills River Run
Experience the magic of the historic Ulster and Delaware Railroad as you travel alongside Esopus Creek through the beautiful woods of the Catskill Mountains. Be sure to bring a snack and a drink to enjoy at the creek-side turnaround.
Golden Hour Tour
Experience the magic of the Catskills at night. Travel through the forest, with only a lantern and the light of the moon to guide your way along the 8-mile round trip on the Golden Hour Tour.
The Cooperstown Rail Explorers USA rail bikes start rolling on April 30.
Get more information on the Cooperstown or Catskill rail bike options and book your tour for the new season at Railexplorers.net.
Adirondack Railroad Rail Bikes
The Adirondack Railroad rail bikes have two options.
Timber Ridge
Take a 7-mile round trip through the forest canopy of the Adirondack Mountain as you pedal along rails north of Thendara Station.
The rail journey is closed to other traffic and has slight grades with downhill sections making for an enjoyable experience for people of all ages.
River Run
Experience the natural beauty of the Adirondack Mountains with the river steadily keeping you company on the 6-mile round trip.
There are a few rock cuts covered with mosses unique to the Adirondacks along the way.
Both runs last about an hour and a half to two hours and can be booked at Adirondackscenicrailbikes.com.