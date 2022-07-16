New York Region Among ‘Most Beautiful’ Places in America

Can you guess what region in New York was named one of the most beautiful places in the United States?

Travel + Leisure recently released a list of "The Most Beautiful Place in Each U.S. State."

"The natural beauty found across the 50 states is so vast and staggering, it's practically impossible to make sense of — though you can't say we didn't try," Anne Olivia Bauso writes in her article for Travel + Leisure.

Awosting Falls 2 lightphoto loading...

So what's the most beautiful place in New York State? Can you guess? Anne Olivia Bauso does admit her list is "totally subjective."

For many states, Travel + Leisure named a town or city. Like for example, Cape May was named the most beautiful place in New Jersey. For New York, a region was picked.

Finger Lakes Region Named Most Beautiful Place In New York State

Coronavirus.health.ny.gov Coronavirus.health.ny.gov loading...

Travel + Leisure went with the Finger Lakes. The websites reason is below:

Glacial force shaped this beautiful upstate landscape, leaving behind 11 long, skinny, finger-like lakes in its wake. The region is heaven in the summer, when visitors can choose between waterfall hiking (Watkins Glen and She-Qua-Ga Falls are popular stops), endless lake activities, and more wineries, vineyards, and breweries than you can shake a stick at.

Hudson Valley Post researched the Finger Lakes region. New York's Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance gives a number of reasons why the region is honored.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The Finger Lakes are a must-see destination. From hiking and biking, to boating and fishing or even, there's something for everyone to enjoy. There are also a number of state parks with scenic beauty to behold including a number of waterfalls; visit Watkins Glen State Park to see the gorge trail complete with 19 waterfalls, the website states.

village of Seneca Falls DebraMillet loading...

The region boasts award-winning wineries, a number of breweries, distilleries, many museums, 11 breath-taking lakes and over 20 waterfalls.

"If you are planning your next family vacation, day trip or weekend getaway, look no further than the Finger Lakes Region of New York," the website adds. The Finger Lakes Region is perfect for an escape from the grind. Beautiful scenery, award-winning Finger Lakes wineries, outdoor activities and more await."

Lake Placid, New York Among Most Beautiful Towns in America."

In 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported Lake Placid, New York was named one of "The 26 Most Beautiful Towns in America."

IRONMAN Lake Placid Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

In early 2022, we reported on the 30 most beautiful small towns in New York State, according to Love Exploring. 11 of the 30 are from the Hudson Valley.

In fact, two towns from the region are in the top 10 with one town placing second.

Below are the 11 towns in the Hudson Valley that are considered one of the "most beautiful small towns" in New York State.

Hudson Valley Dominates List of 'Most Beautiful' New York Towns The Hudson Valley is dominating a new list of the "most beautiful" towns in New York State. 11 of the 30 towns named are from the region. Did your hometown make the list?

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States

Now that you know what names to NOT name your child. I'm sure you may be wondering what are the most popular names for boys and girls in New York State.

In early 2022, Hudson Valley Post used a study from 2020 from the Social Security Administration to figure out the most popular baby names for boys and girls in New York. Both lists are below. Let's start with the boys.

40 Most Popular Boy Baby Names in New York State

As for the girls? Here are the 40 most people girl's names in New York State.