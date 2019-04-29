New York State Fair Invites ‘Simpsons’ Writing Staff To 2019 Fair
The Great New York State Fair will be inviting the writing staff of the “The Simpsons” to attend the 2019 Fair as guests.
The invitation follows Sunday's episode of the long-running FOX comedy, in which the Simpson family drives to Canada through Upstate New York.
Homer Simpson sings a parody song to the tune of "New York, New York", painting the region in a negative light.
The show includes references to Utica, Oriskany and Mohawk Valley Community College
Longtime "Simpsons" writer John Frink is a 1977 graduate of Oriskany Central School.
The Fair will send admission and parking passes to the writing staff, included in a basket of New York State food and beverage products provided by Taste NY.
“We want the show’s writers to see the very best of New York, and the Fair is the perfect place to highlight the diversity and vitality of one of the nation’s largest economies. We know it’s just a TV show, we can certainly take a joke and we love The Simpsons, but there’s so much that’s great about the region. We’re attracting high tech industries to Upstate, Utica is the home of the half moon cookie and tomato pie, the star pitcher Patrick Corbin attended Mohawk Valley Community College, and Buffalo has some of the best architecture of any major city in the northeast. We’ll show them a great time,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.