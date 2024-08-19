While we have no idea what state Springfield is in, we do know where one famous Simpsons character calls home.

The Simpsons is a gift that keeps on giving, and has been proving the world with relatable characters and perfectly quotable anecdotes since 1989. However, some characters and scenes withstand the test of time a lot better than others.

When talking memorable Simpsons moments, fans would include Lisa declaring she's the lizard queen, Bart being failed on a test he studied really hard for, Homer selling his soul for a donut, and Marge thinking potatoes are neat.

However, one of the arguably best Simpsons scenes of all is when Principal Skinner hosts an "unforgettable luncheon" for Superintendent Chalmers... otherwise known as the hilarious "steamed ham" scene.

It's during this scene that the characters name drop Utica, but one reveals he's from there.

That character is Superintendent Chalmers, who has been a part of the show since the fourth season. He drops the bomb after Skinner claims his family recipe derives its name from a "regional dialect" from Upstate New York.

"Really? Well, I'm from Utica and I've never heard anyone use the phrase 'steamed hams'," Chalmers deadpans, to which Skinner quickly retorts that it's an "Albany expression."

You can watch the scene here, but the exchange in question starts at 1:19.

The exchange comes from the 21st episode of season 7, which is titled "22 Short Films about Springfield." The episode first aired on April 14, 1996 and contained some memorable scenes such as Lisa getting gum in her hair, Reverend Lovejoy encouraging his dog to go to the bathroom on Flanders' lawn, and Nelson being brought down a few pegs.

However, the Skinner and Chalmers bit is by far and wide the biggest moment of all and is now a massive internet meme.

The scene has been remixed, songified, reanimated, and even used to reference the massive auroras that covered New York on May 10, 2024. Considering it's believed the scene went from a quotable moment to internet meme in 2016, that's a fairly long run as most memes have a horribly short shelf life.

So, there you have it, Utica is mentioned in one of the biggest Simpsons memes - if not one of the biggest memes ever - to hit the internet.

Thankfully, another Simpsons meme that isn't exactly kind to Utica or anywhere north of New York City, has not achieved the same success.

In fact, it seems this is a moment Disney has been trying to bury because New Yorkers do give their parks a lot of money and they'd rather not risk rattling their wallets.

