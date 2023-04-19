Watch out for vehicles on the sidewalk!

Police say they arrested a New York state man after witnessed him drive his vehicle up onto a local sidewalk and almost strike a bicyclist. Offcials say a juvenile was on the bicycle at the time of the alleged incident that happened Sunday night.

However, the suspect says he had his reasons for chasing the kid with his vehicle.

New York State Man Allegedly Chased Kid On Bike With His Car

New York State police said in a press release that while on patrol they observed a vehicle drive up onto the sidewalk and appear to nearly strike a bicyclist being operated by a juvenile. Troopers said they stopped the vehicle and identified the 54-year-old man from Albany

After questioning the suspect, officials determined that he was intentionally chasing the bicyclist with his vehicle. His excuse? The suspect says the juvenile allegedly attempted to steal his property.

The juvenile was turned over to their guardian. Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and other charges.

