The New York State Police are continuing an investigation into a missing persons case from 1997.

On February 27th, 1997 a friend filed the missing person report for John Sapienza of St. Johnsville, NY. A phone call from Sapienza's wife to the friend prompted the report to be filed after Sapienza's van was found abandoned in a New Hartford grocery store parking lot. A manager from that store reported that the van had been there for approximately four weeks.

Before Sapienza's disappearance he had reportedly separated from his wife and planned to travel cross-country to visit his daughter in California. He never arrived to the west coast and was never heard from again.

State Police believe that Sapienza's disappearance is surrounded by suspicious circumstances. The daughter of John Sapienza says that he would have never left possessions behind to start a new life.