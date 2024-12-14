Missing Cobleskill Student from Utica Has Been Found Safe

The family of John Koscinski from Utica has confirmed to WIBX News that the 18-year-old college student has been found and he is safe. Koscinski had been missing from SUNY Cobleskill since he didn't check in with family and friends on Wednesday afternoon.

"John has been found," said Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski on Saturday. "We are so relieved."

According to the NYS Division of Criminal Justice, Koscinski had been missing since Wednesday.

credit SUNY Cobleskill Police credit SUNY Cobleskill Police loading...

"John Koscinski is an 18-year-old missing college student who is believed to be endangered. He is a student at SUNY Cobleskill and was last seen on the SUNY Cobleskill campus in the town of Cobleskill, Schoharie County, at 1:13 PM on Wednesday, December 11. John was driving a 2012 grey Subaru Legacy with New York registration LBA-2792. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the Metallica logo on it, a black coat, and blue jeans."

Messages throughout the NYS Missing Persons alert system began immediately posting along highways throughout the state and missing posters were broadcast over social media and local radio and television.

Facebook posts started circulating early Saturday afternoon that he had been found and was safe. The family confirmed the good news just after 1 pm.

No additional details are available at this time.

NYS UPDATE

This is an important message from NY Alert

HEADLINE: NYS Missing College Student Alert Alert for JOHN KOSCINSKI on December 12, 2024 at 02:34 pm has been cancelled.

DESCRIPTION: The New York State Missing College Student Alert on behalf of the SUNY Police Cobleskill for JOHN KOSCINSKI is now cancelled as of 01:18 pm on December 14, 2024.

INSTRUCTIONS: Thank you for your subscription to NYS Missing College Student Alert.

Issued By: NYS-DCJS-MPC

----------

For a permanent link to this Notification (may contain additional formatting and / or content which could not be sent), follow this link: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736728110#/event

NY-Alert Support - NYAlertSupport@its.ny.gov

www.Alert.ny.gov

