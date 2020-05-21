New York State Ranked The Second Worst For Veterans

It is regrettable that we report this fact, but a new study from WalletHub determined that New York State is the second worst state for veterans, specifically Military Retirees.

The numbers released in this study show grim numbers for certain categories that are very important to not only veterans, but their families. The study broke down the rankings into 6 separate categories, all of which New York did poorly in. Here is how the study broke down the numbers.

Military Retirement in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

50 th – Veterans per Capita

– Veterans per Capita 35 th – % of Homeless Veterans

– % of Homeless Veterans 39 th – Veteran Job Opportunities

– Veteran Job Opportunities 49 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 51 st – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses

– % of Veteran-Owned Businesses 38th – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

They also looked at the difference in treatment of Military Retirees between Red and Blue states. How that was determined was based on how states voted in the 2016 Presidential election. The study found, "Red states are more friendly towards Military Retirees than blue states."

How did WalletHub come to the conclusions they did? The study states,

In order to determine the best and worst states for military retirement, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Economic Environment, 2) Quality of Life and 3) Health Care. We evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for military retirees.

Every state should be doing their very best to take care of our men and women who have served in their nation's military. With Memorial Day Weekend ahead of us, do what you can to take time to thank those who have served and show your appreciation, even if it has to be from a distance.