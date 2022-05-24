Family Shell Shocked By New York State’s Official Reptile

What a shock we had when we were headed out on the road this past weekend and saw this snapping turtle crossing one of the busiest roads in Western New York.

As I exclaimed, "hey, did you see that big turtle", our kids HAD to see it again. So like any dad would do, I seized the opportunity to get some free entertainment and drove for a second look and some photos.

New York Snapping Turtle

Turns out, this is the exact time of the year for the best snapping turtle sightings!

June is the best time of year to spot a snapping turtle. Snapping turtles overwinter under the muddy bottom of their watery home, so they are generally not seen from November to late March.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website:

-Snapping turtles live 30-40 years on average.

-It is one of the largest turtles in North America.

-The snapping turtle is New York's official state reptile.

Keep an eye out this holiday weekend when you are traveling from party to party for turtle crossing! Like turtles, you may want to slow down a tad. Have you seen gas prices? The price per gallon is closing in on $5 per gallon and there doesn't seem to be much relief in sight. Perhaps you have adjusted your schedule or started to drive less? The good news is that the weather is improving and you may be biking more often? It not only will save you money, it will give you a better opportunity to see more wildlife on your journey.

14 Items A Buffalo Kid Purchased Without Parents Knowing When your kid gets ahold of your phone, you never know what they might be buying! Take a look at some purchases these kids made in Buffalo when their parents weren't looking.

New York Snapping Turtle