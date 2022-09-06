New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper.

It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.

Trooper Wobble

Despite the level of National talent that took the stage for plenty of free entertainment in all music genres, Trooper Campbell stole the show. He was captured doing V.I.C's 'Wobble Baby' in the middle of the fairgrounds. Michelle DaRin captured the special moment that has since gone viral.

Viral Wobble

The video has been viewed by nearly a quarter of a million people and has been shared more than 2,300 times. DaRin even got to take a picture with the star of the show.

2015 Dancing Trooper

This isn't the first New York State Trooper to steal the show at the New York State Fair.

In 2015, a Trooper showed off his dance moves and provided a few laughs while directing traffic. And he didn't have any music, except maybe what was playing in his head.

Maybe the two should get together and start their own dance studio, hit the road for their own tour, or join the reality show Dancing with the Stars. Both are stars in Central New York anyway.

