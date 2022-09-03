Woman ‘Fuming’ After Husband Gives Daughter Secret Food: ‘Don’t Tell Mommy’

A woman on Mumsnet was outraged after she overheard her husband give their daughter food she isn't supposed to have, telling the little girl to keep it a secret in the process.

The woman revealed her husband was making their daughter breakfast when she heard him give their daughter cereal — something she's not supposed to eat as she's currently on a gluten-free diet due to stomach issues.

"I was lying in bed this morning (my husband was making my daughter's breakfast, we alternate each day when we're both off on holidays). My daughter is trying gluten-free as has bad stomach issues at present. I heard my husband giving her some cereal she’s not allowed, she knows she’s not allowed just at the moment and he knows," the frustrated mom wrote via the parenting forum, according to The Mirror.

However, the woman was floored when she overheard her husband tell the little girl to not tell her mother about it.

"He said ‘Don’t tell mommy’ as he gave her some," she continued. "Am I being unreasonable to be pissed off about this? Yes to the fact she can’t have gluten and it will mess up all I’m trying to do with her to make her better, but mainly to saying ‘Don’t tell mommy.' I don’t like it."

In the comments section, Mumsnet users were baffled by the husband's actions, especially knowing they might harm his daughter.

"The don't tell mommy thing would piss me right off. One of the main things I've taught my children is that if someone, anyone, tells you 'don't tell your mom or dad' then the first thing you need to do is tell mom or dad," one person wrote.

"He sounds like a tw-t. I'd be having a conversation with your daughter about keeping secrets and why she can't have the cereal now, how it is directly harmful for her to keep this secret from you. And it'd be strike one for the irresponsible idiot that is supposed to be the other adult in the relationship," someone else shared.

"'Don’t tell mommy?' Err, what else is he going to try and get her to lie about. So you are bad cop, to his good cop? So disrespectful. F--k that. You need to nip this in the bud and speak to him," another user commented.