New York To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York is joining a handful of states in requiring health care workers to get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she was expanding on a vaccine mandate she instituted last fall requiring health care workers to get vaccinated because too many breakthrough infections were being reported among health care workers.
Hochul says those workers need “the best fortification they possibly can” while taking care of vulnerable people and that means having a booster shot.
She said under the new order, health care workers will be required to get their shots within two weeks of becoming eligible for a booster.
Community Memorial Hospital In Hamilton Opens New Energency Department
Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton has completed the renovation of its Emergency Department, which is now open for patient care.
12 Valuable Vinyl Records to Look For in 2022
Vinyl records are hot once again and there are many of the classics that are worth a lot of money. Mighty John the Record Guy is one of the nation's top experts on vinyl records from www.MoneyMusic.com, and he has a list of 12 records from the Pop, Rock and Roll and even the pre-war Blues era, that are worth a lot of money to kick off 2022. Check this list carefully because you might have one of these records in your attic. Record values are subject to change and are mostly based on the quality of the record. It's also almost always important to have the record picture sleeve, if applicable.