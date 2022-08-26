New York Yankees Prospect Hurls Franchise Record

New York Yankees general manager has been criticized, by some, for depleting the team's pitching depth at the trade deadline. Cashman used pitchers like Jordan Montgomery and JP Sears to solidify his roster and defense for the stretch run. While the Bombers general manager takes the heat, a Pinstripes right-handed pitching prospect set a franchise record on Thursday.

According to Ted Holmlund of nypost.com, Matt Sauer plays for the Somerset Patriots, the Yanks Double-A team. Sauer was drafted in the second-round in 2017 by the Yankees. On Thursday, facing the New Hampshire Fischer Cats at TD Bank Ballpark, the 23 year old did something no other Somerset Patriot had ever done.

Matt Sauer is big righty stands at 6'4" and 195 pounds. The imposing fireballer began the game with five perfect innings on his way to striking out 17 batters, the most by any Patriots pitcher in franchise history, including in the team’s Atlantic League era. According to Holmund of nypost.com, seventeen strike-outs was the most for any full-season starting pitcher in the minors or the majors this season.

Matt Sauer didn't get the win due to a blown save but the young right-hander from Santa Maria, California showed that the New York Yankees still have pitching prospects developing on the farm. In 106.1 innings this season, Sauer has struck-out 131 batters. It may not be this year but surely you will hear about Matt Sauer in the 2023 season, knocking on the door for a spot in the big leagues.

