New York’s Narrowest Apartment Available for $5 Million! Good Fit for You?
Everything in Manhattan is BIG! The skyscrapers, theaters and parks are all BIG! Somehow I was able to find something small in the Big Apple, the narrowest apartment in New York!
Manhattans average housing cost per square foot is around $2,100 so, being the narrowest apartment in the city, this must be a bargain! For $5 million you could own all 999 square feet in the West Village neighborhood. This place is so narrow the address is 75 1/2 Bedford Street.
Not only known for it's size, the trim townhouse has a star studded history as well. Let's go inside before it's sold. Currently listed by Nest Seekers International for $4,990,000.
The Narrowest Apartment in New York
75 1/2 Bedford Street