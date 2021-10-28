New York’s Narrowest Apartment Available for $5 Million! Good Fit for You?

Everything in Manhattan is BIG! The skyscrapers, theaters and parks are all BIG! Somehow I was able to find something small in the Big Apple, the narrowest apartment in New York!

Manhattans average housing cost per square foot is around $2,100 so, being the narrowest apartment in the city, this must be a bargain! For $5 million you could own all 999 square feet in the West Village neighborhood. This place is so narrow the address is 75 1/2 Bedford Street.

Not only known for it's size, the trim townhouse has a star studded history as well. Let's go inside before it's sold. Currently listed by Nest Seekers International for $4,990,000.

The Narrowest Apartment in New York 75 1/2 Bedford Street

