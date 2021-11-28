Jump Right In on $7.5 Million New York Estate with Violin-Shaped Pool!

Looking for a bargain? Saving one million dollars sounds like a great deal but you still need to come up with $7.5 million for this home.

In October I found this home, at Brian Milton Real Estate, with everything you'd ever need, including a 90-foot violin-shaped pool! A couple of months ago it was listed for $8.5, today's price might be music to your ears. Let's explore this 10,500 square foot home and the grounds that surround it.

Here are some of the features you will see at the multi-million dollar home at 55 Penwood Road in Bedford Corners, New York.

Violin-shaped pool

Motor court

Home Theater

Professional gym

Game room

8 bathrooms

6 bedrooms

The House with a Violin Shaped Pool Bedford Corners, New York

