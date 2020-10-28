The travel advisory list keeps growing in New York. Another state has been added and travel has been discouraged to four neighboring states.

Governor Andrew Cuomo added California to New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. Anyone who travels to New York from a state on the list is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Massachusetts Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania meet the criteria for the travel advisory but due to the amount of traffic between the neighboring states, a quarantine isn't viable. Non-essential travel is highly discouraged between the four states.

"We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York State is not in a hermetically sealed bubble. The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus. We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread," Governor Cuomo said. "Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It's going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart - wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It's there to save lives."

Travel Advisory List:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, 498,646 people have tested positive for the virus in New York state. Over 25,000 have died.

Positive Cases by County

563 in Madison County

2,709 in Oneida County

390 in Herkimer County

5,399 in Onondaga County