REUNITED: Local Brewery Helps Missing Kitten Get Home Safely

We love a heartwarming story, especially when it has to do with animals.

Our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company are the best of the best when it comes to so many things. Great beer, awesome food, the coolest place for live music, oh and they're animal lovers too, caring for a lost kitten while trying to reunite him with his owner.

A few days ago, on January 2nd, this cute kitten waltzed right into the lobby shop of Newburgh Brewing Company, and the amazing staff jumped into action to keep the little guy safe. They set him up in Paul, the owner's office, with all the essentials - food, water, litter, a comfy bed, and of course some Newburgh Brewing Company beer...

They put out a call on social media with information and photos of the adorable kitten, hoping to find his owner. They brought him to a local vet to get checked over, and thought he might be a stray, and indicated that if nobody came forward they would be willing to give him a forever home right there at the brewery.

Newburgh Brewing Company

Over the next few days, and here's where I really got hooked, they provided updates and photos of the little guy, referring to him as a 'marvelous little bundle of joy' who was living his best life at the brewery...

Newburgh Brewing Company

Earlier today, Wednesday, January 5th, the cutie was reunited with his owner, who happens to live just up the street from the brewery. The kitten's name is Boots, and he went missing on Christmas Day. But thanks to people sharing the news of the found kitten, Boots has safely returned home.

Now, this isn't Newburgh Brewing's first heartwarming cat story, many will remember their beloved brewery cat, Hoodie, who passed away in September of 2020. Hoodie was found curled up under the car hood of one of the staff members of Newburgh Brewing Company, and much like this recent story with Boots, the staff took her in and made her family. Hoodie made quite the name for herself beyond the walls of Newburgh Brewing, featured on several sites and in articles in the craft drink world. Hoodie was honored earlier this year with her own beer, For The Love of Hoodie IPA, where a portion of the sales went to two local animal rescues.

It seems like Boots finding his way into Newburgh Brewing these past few days has sparked the staff to officially go into adoption mode - and we cannot wait to meet the new brewery cat to join the Newburgh Brewing Company family.

