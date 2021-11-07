‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is Oldest to Complete Appalachian Trail

By DAVID SHARP, The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 83-year-old hiker who is known as Nimblewill Nomad has become the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail. M.J. Eberhart of Flagg Mountain, Alabama, hiked into the records books Sunday.

An official with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy confirmed Eberhart's feat. He hiked the trail in out-of-order sections for optimal weather and completed the journey in western Massachusetts.

Joining him at the finish was Dale Sanders, who is the former record holder at age 82 in 2017. Eberhart was toasted with Champagne at journey's end.

The Appalachian Trail covers over 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine.

See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion Located just off the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, NY, is the historic Burrell Mansion, built between 1886 and 1889 by inventor D. H. Burrell. The estate is now being restored to its original luster and is being used for events, filming and corporate retreats.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!



61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.