Central New York High School Telling Students No More Cellphones in Class

Well, it's about time someone told these students no more phones in class. One Central New York high school is implementing the rule when kids come back in September.

New Hartford School District Superintendent Dr. Cosimo Tangorra says the decision has been made to remove the distraction from the classroom. It is quite surprising more school officials aren't rolling out similar practices as most teens are addicted to those tiny screens for most of the day. Not only is the cellphone use distracting to the individual students, but also those around them trying to learn.

It can also be frustrating to the teacher to look out to the see of heads peering down below their desks checking their latest text, tweet or snap. Starting in the Fall that will no longer be the case for those in New Hartford Senior High. The new policy clearly states,

The use of cell phones on school grounds is permitted before school, during a student’s scheduled lunch period, and after school only, provided such use does not create a disturbance or disruption and according to the policy.

The student is responsible for securing the cellphone or electronic device when classes are going on. That means they must have it in a locker and out of reach. The school says they will not be responsible for any lost or stolen devices as a result of a student bringing them to class.

Many are outraged by the new rule wondering how a kid may reach a parent in case of an emergency or vice versa? Don't you remember the days when there were no cellphones? A parent would call the landline, remember that things, belonging to the school and page the student to the office. When this radio personality was in school at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School if you were caught with your cellphone out it was confiscated and your parent had to come to school to get it.

Kids are in school for one main reason and that is to learn! the devices are still allowed in school, just not in the classroom. This should be a policy adopted everywhere. One can assume the trend will likely catch on.

