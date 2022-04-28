4 Central New York Schools Among Top 100 in the State

4 high schools in Central New York are among the top 100 in the state and one is new to the list.

US News & World Report released their annual list of Best High Schools for 2022 reviewing more than 24,000 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

New Hartford still leads the pack as the best of the best when it comes to high schools in Central New York. And a new school makes this year's list.

#59 in New York Rankings - up from #67 in 2021

#513 in National Rankings - up from #655 in 2021

Overall Score 97.13/100

#76 in New York Rankings - up from #116 in 2021

#727 in National Rankings - up from #1200 in 2021

Overall Score 95.93/100

#87 in New York Rankings - down from #76 in 2021

#807 in National Rankings - up from #812 in 2021

Overall Score 95.48/100

#91 in New York Rankings - down from #73 in 2021

#856 in National Rankings - down from #770 in 2021

Overall Score 95.2/100

College Rankings

Hamilton College earns the honor of being the best in New York. Cornell is the top University in the state.

#13 Hamilton College

#17 Colgate

#22 Vassar College

University Rankings

#17 Cornell University

#28 New York University

#34 University of Rochester

#55 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

#59 Syracuse University

#83 Binghamton University--SUNY

See the full rankings of the best high schools at US News & World.

