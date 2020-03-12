No Illegal Activity Found After Suspicious Person Call In Marcy

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office did not discover any illegal activity after reports of suspicious activity Wednesday along Route 49 in Marcy.

Deputies received a report from a motorist around 4 p.m. that they witnessed a person parked in a field along Route 49.

They then witnessed a man outside the vehicle remove something from his car.

Officials say a thorough search of the area on foot determined the scene to be clear and no illegal activity was found to have taken place.