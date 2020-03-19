BEIJING (AP) — Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus outbreak first took hold, reported no new cases while the death toll in Italy appeared set to overtake that of China. The two milestones were a dramatic illustration of how much the global outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States. The news from China on Thursday offered a rare glimmer of hope as the world battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread. It came as President Donald Trump likened the fight to “a war” and invoked emergency powers that allow him to compel manufacturers to deal with the pandemic.