No, You Can’t Ride Your ATV or Dirt Bike on Utica Streets

Utica Police are reminding residents that there are laws in place preventing them from riding certain motorized vehicles on city streets. While this may seem like common sense to most, some people need a little reminder every once in a while.

With warmer temperatures finally arriving, the desire to utilize ATVs, scooters and dirt bikes has increased dramatically. Utica Police officials have indicated that they have seen an increase in complaints of people operating these motorized vehicles illegally on city streets. So, in an attempt to combat the problem Utica Police took to their Facebook page to remind residents about which vehicles can not be driven through the neighborhood.

The following vehicles are not able to be registered for travel on any street, highway, parking lot or any area where registered public motor vehicle traffic is allowed.

Motorized Scooter (An example is the "Go-Ped"

Mini-Bike

Off Road Motorcycle (Dirt Bike)

Go-Kart

All-Terrain Vehicle

Golf Cart

Motor Assisted Bicycle

One of the main complaints police are receiving is the use of these motor vehicles by young people. Police officials are urging parents to educate their kids on the rules and encourage them not illegally operate these vehicles. In addition to city streets, the laws also apply to city parks and playgrounds.

Utica Police are warning all residents that if these laws continue to be violated or officers see these vehicles being operated consequences could range anywhere from a ticket being issues, having the vehicle impounded or even an arrest to be made. For more information on vehicle laws you can visit https://ecode360.com/.