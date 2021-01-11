Norwich Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items From Vehicles

A Norwich man was arrested Saturday after deputies found him allegedly stealing items from various vehicles in the Town of Paris.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced deputies responded to the area of Snowden Hill Road and Paris Hill for a reported trespass in progress early Saturday around 1:04 a.m. Upon arrival deputies located 31-year-old Anthony Biviano of Norwich, New York inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Officials say Biviano tried to run, but tripped and fell. Deputies eventually took him into custody. It was later determined by deputies that Biviano allegedly took several items from other cars.

Biviano was arrested and charged with Trespassing (a violation), Petit Larceny (a misdemeanor) and Obstructing Governmental Administration (a misdemeanor). Maciol says due to New York State bail reform laws, he was given an appearance ticket and was released to a third party. He will return to Town of Paris Court at a later date and will have to report to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office for finger printing.

If anyone on Snowden Hill Road or on any other roads in the area believe their vehicle was gone through and are missing any items, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (315) 736-0141. It is always a good idea to prevent things like this from happening by leaving your vehicles locked at all times. It is also a good idea to remove any valuable or personal items from your vehicle and bringing them into your home for the night. If you ever see anything suspicious you are encouraged to call 911 or local law enforcement.