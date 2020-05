New York State Police have pulled over a driver in Rockland County driving 142 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver was 34-year-old Sergey Reznichenko. He was spotted by police driving 142 mph at 2:30PM on Tuesday April 28th. Troopers verified the speed on radar.

Reznichenko was issued tickets for speeding, and improper passing. A speeding ticket of 40 or more mph over the posted limit earns 11 points on one’s license.