NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights

A family in New York is topping their own record Christmas display with almost 100,000 more lights this year.

Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs in 2014, beating the 2013 winner, Australian David Richards.

2021 Record Breaking Display

This year, the Gay family beat their own record with a total of 687,000 Christmas ligths and over 250 songs choreographed to the display that features nearly 2,000 items controlled by a computer.

There is a calendar for the musical playlist each night at ERDAJT.com, where you can also see which charity will benefit from each night. Close to half a million dollars has been raised for various communities charities over the years.

The Union Vale Fire Department collects most nights for a community fund which is used to support other local charities and individuals in need. Donations are voluntary and pressure-free but please be as generous as you can as 100% of the funds go back to helping those truly in need in our community.

The massive display runs every night through December 28. It begins at 4:45 PM and stays on until 10:30 PM on the weekends and the week of Christmas, 9:30 PM Sunday through Thursday. It is a drive-through-only display and everyone is asked to avoid stopping on the roads.

We recommend coming early in December if you want to take your time and enjoy the display for a longer duration.

Check out the world record Christmas display on 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville, New York. When you arrive, tune your car to 95.3 FM to hear the choreographed music.

Get all the details at ERDAJT.com, named for Tim's 3 children ER - Emily Raejean, DA - Daniel Arthur, JT - John Timothy.

The only question I have is who is in charge of counting all those lights?

