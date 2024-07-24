Several life threatening incidents involving hikers and a pair of kayakers took place in Herkimer County last week.

The New York State Forest Rangers were hard at work saving lives across Central New York.

The first incident happened July 15, at around 11:15 in the morning, when a hiker on Rondaxe Mountain sustained a serious injury to their ankle.

Fire departments from Eagle Bay, Old Forge, and Webb worked with seven rangers to carry the injured hiker, a 53-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, off the mountainside.

"Rangers used rope techniques to lower the subject through several steep sections along the trail," the report stated. "At 12:37 p.m., the rescue team reached a waiting ambulance in the parking area."

The following day, another hiker on that same mountain sustained a similar injury.

This hiker, a 51-year-old from Avon, fractured their heel and couldn't safely leave the trail. It took five rangers to as well as paramedics from Old Forge to gently lower the hiker "through several steep sections along the trail" using a rope technique.

A few days later, rangers were called to the Moose River in Webb for reports of a flipped kayak carrying two passengers. Rangers arrived on scene around 3:25 p.m. on July 21 and spent about two hours getting the kayakers to safety.

Ranger were able to pull a 44-year-old from Webster and a 47-year-old from Leroy out of the water. Rescuers successfully retrieved the kayak, of which they said was pinned by a downed tree.

Rangers say these three separate incidents should serve as a reminder to residents to properly plan ahead when performing activities like hiking and kayaking. Should an emergency situation arise, you can always call them at 833-NYS-RANGERS.

Forest Rangers also responded to the City of Rome following last week's terrible tornado. Rangers descended upon the city on July 18 and, by the next day, cleared the roads and helped them reopen. The next day, " all crews from the Incident Command Post at Griffiss Technology Park were clear," the release said.

Great work by our Forest Rangers for helping those in emergencies.

