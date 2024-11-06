New York Is Home to the 3rd “Most Irish” City in the World
A world study to find the "most Irish" cities on the planet has put New York on the map.
The Empire State turns bright green on St. Patrick's Day.
New York is home to one of the best Irish bars in the country, and is among the states with the largest percentages of Irish-Americans citizens.
Read More: 6 Upstate NY Cities Have the Highest Irish Populations in America
Adding to New York's claim to Irish fame is a new study from HelloFresh Ireland, which pinpointed the 25 global cities worthy enough to be crowned Ireland's "home away from home."
The study, of course, looked into comfort food availability and share of authentic Irish restaurants, cafes, bars, and pubs.
Because, let's be real, sometimes our stomachs get homesick when we visit another country.
The Irish also run into issues finding authentic cuisine while on vacation - except around St. Patrick's Day. That's when they can eat as much soda bread, stews, and other delights as they want.
In addition to pinpointing authentic food, the study also considered how much a city's population is of Irish descent.
In the end, New York came up on top of the list, only to be beaten by two other cities that would make anyone nod and go, "Yeah, that makes sense."
Coming in as Ireland's #1 home away from home city was Boston, MA, which boasts roughly 50 Irish pubs and an astronomically high number of Irish Americans.
In second place was Liverpool, England, due to its history of being a major hub for Irish immigrants. There's a reason the city's Liverpool Irish Festival is world famous.
Finally, in third place, was New York City. While residents here may be upset to see yet another global study shine a light on the Big Apple - there's a reason why it earned high marks.
There are 133 restaurants across NYC that offer traditional Irish dishes, which is the most in the world outside of Ireland.
Also helping New York City was the number of historic Irish ale houses still pouring pints the old fashioned way, like McSorley's Old Ale House, which has been in operation since 1864.
Read More: One of America's Best Irish Bars Is This Historic Ale House in NY
NYC also has some historic Irish neighborhoods that still echo to the many immigrants who came to Ellis Island with just the clothes on their back and a dream.
NYC beat out other heavy-hitters like Glasgow, Scotland, and Ottawa, Canada, which respectively rounded out the top 5.
That all said, if you have some Irish blood in you, just know you live a stone's throw away from the third best place in the world to serve as Ireland's home away from home.
