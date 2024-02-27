One of America’s Best Irish Bars Is This Historic Ale House in New York State

St. Patrick's Day is coming up fast and a new national ranking named this Irish bar from New York State the best in America.

Best Irish Bars in the U.S.

St Patrick's Day Is Celebrated In Dublin Charles McQuillan/Getty Images loading...

A new ranking by the Travel Channel named the top 11 Irish pubs in all of America and one from the Empire State ranked 2nd best overall.

The Empire State beat out heavy hitters like Emmit's Irish Pub in Chicago, The Dubliner in Washington, D.C., and The Burren in Somerville, Massachusetts.

First place went to the historic McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia, which opened its doors in 1860. Said Travel Channel:

Philly's oldest continuously operating tavern, McGillin's began pouring pints in 1860. Chock-full of Old World character, the beloved bar serves the only stout brewed in Ireland, offers a menu filled with pub classics such as shepherd's pie, and throws an epic St. Patrick's Day party.

For those who don't want to trek hundreds of miles to enjoy a sip of Irish history, there's another historic Irish pub that is one of the state's oldest, continuously running saloons.

Hats off for McSorley's!

McSorley's Old Ale House, NYC Peter Keegan/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

Opening its doors in 1864, McSorley's Old Ale House has never once stopped operating at 15 E 7th St, New York City. It hires Irish bartenders, has sawdust on the floor and serves only light or dark ale - no craft beer whatsoever.

Travel Channel describes the joint as feeling "like a down and dirty classic." The organization also encourages people to order the cheese plate while enjoying one of its two historic brews.

It is New York City's oldest saloon still in operation, and it's welcomed some of the most famous faces in history: from Abraham Lincoln to John Lennon.

Efforts To Landmark Sections Of Manhattan's East Village As Historic Draws Controversy Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The pub proclaimed on its official page:

Woody Guthrie inspired the union movement from a table in the front — guitar in hand, while civil rights attorney’s Faith Seidenberg and Karen DeCrow had to take their case to the Supreme Court to gain access. Women were finally allowed access to McSorley’s in 1970!

The pub is celebrating its 170th year in operation and proudly uses the slogan: "We were here before you were born."

The bar is cash only and does not take reservations.

The Best Irish Bars in Central New York

Top Rated Irish Bars in Central New York Not everyone will be able to head to the Big Apple for St. Patrick's Day - if they even want to. But for those who want to grab a pint and celebrate their Irish roots with friends, here's some of the most highly-rated Irish pubs in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Megan

