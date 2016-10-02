NY Lab To Join In Federally Funded Child Health Studies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state Health Department's Wadsworth laboratory has been awarded $1.2 million to participate in a seven-year study of environmental influences on child health.

The research, funded by National Institutes of Health, will examine how exposure to various factors from conception through early childhood affect the health of children and adolescents.

One goal is to build pediatric clinical research networks in rural and medically underserved areas so they can participate.

NIH-funded scientists can apply to have Wadsworth or designated laboratories carry out sophisticated analyses supporting research projects.

According to the institute, children's health can be affected by air pollution and chemical exposure, stress, diet, sleep and other factors.

Research areas include airway, brain and nervous system development and obesity.