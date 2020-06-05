NY State Parks to Accept New Camping Reservations On June 8

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will begin accepting new camping reservations starting Monday, June 8th.

Camping stays will begin on June 22nd.

Officials are reminding campers to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

Campground density reduction and social distancing measures will be in effect, including:

No walk-up reservations will be allowed.

Each congregate restroom facility will be opened and cleaned per DOH protocols.

Rest rooms and shower buildings may have reduced capacity and may be closed periodically for cleaning.

Campground gatherings will be limited to immediate household members only.

All campground events and programs are suspended.

Park Social Distancing Ambassadors will monitor campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, boardwalks and other areas to ensure park guidelines are being met.

COVID related signage has been installed throughout the park system.

Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance registration before arriving at a campground.

Reservations can be made at newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 1-800-456-CAMP.

