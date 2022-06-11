Have you seen any of these 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives. There is contact info for the investigators below each photo.

Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

Kyle Rivera, born 7/20/1986, weighs 150 pounds. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was convicted in Queens, NY, on a manslaughter charge.

Subject is a violent felony offender who is currently wanted for questioning relative to a NYC non-fatal shooting.

If you have any information about Rivera, please contact investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4134 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Christopher Chinloy, born 5/27/1994, is wanted in New York City for Criminal Possession of Weapon. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Subject is Violent Felony Offender with a history of weapons possession and use. History of gang affiliation. Subject has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Please contact investigator Labinot Stojkaj at 646-952-1557 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Frank Opongwiredu, born 9/8/1982, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted in Schenectady for attempted assault. He is a violent offender. Contact investigator Rebecca Hotaling at 518-925-1466 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 if you have any info regarding Opongwiredu.

Christopher Ridley, born 1/12/74, is wanted for sexual assault in the Bronx. He is a registered sex offender. Ridley is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Subject is a registered Sex Offender. Tattoo - Right Arm, 380 W/ 2 Guns, Hand holding cross.

If you have any info, please contact Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 or investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4131.

Shon R. Bradley was born on 8/26/1989. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. He is wanted in Rochester for attempted murder. Bradley has a history of domestic violence and is the suspect of a new violent crime in Monroe County. If you have any info about Bradley, please contact investigator Michael Valente at 585-370-9012.

Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

Contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 with any info about Glanowski.

Edmund Browning is wanted for rape in New York City. He was born on 3/22/1976. Browning, who has a scar in the middle of his forehead, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a level 2 sex offender.

Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender. Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

Dominic King, who was born on 9/7/1990, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is wanted in Kingston for criminal sale of a controlled substance. King is also a suspect in a murder in Ulster County. He has the following tattoos,

Tattoo left arm “Roya Nazir”. Tattoo right arm “Bubbles”, “Carmela” (inside a heart), “ Dominic”. Tattoo Chest “ Loyalty Ova Money”. Subject has a history of Domestic Violence.

If you have any info, please contact investigator Harold Folmsbee at 646-523-9101 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Kaeson Darby, born 3/26/1997, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds. He's wanted for criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal weapon possession in Suffolk County. He is also facing a domestic violence charge. Contact investigator Catherine Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 with any info about Darby.

Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born 4/27/1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck. Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

Anthony Jackson, born 1/10/1976, weighs 203 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is wanted for conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance in New York City. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says "Charlotte” and one on his right arm that says "In Love memory of Grandpa.”

If you have any info about Jackson, please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

Kenneth Morano is wanted in Dutchess County. He was convicted of a Sex Offender Registry Violation – 1st Offense. Morano is a registered sex offender, Level 1, with a history of violence. He has a tattoo on his left arm of the name Tina.

If you have any info about Morano, please contact investigator Labinot Stojkaj at 646-952-1557 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

Jamin Bridges has been convicted of third-degree rape in Sullivan County. He is a Level 3 registered sex offender and has a history of domestic violence. Bridges has multiple tattoos on both arms, his chest, and his abdomen.

Please contact investigator Labinot Stojkaj at 646-952-1557 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have any info about Bridges whereabouts.

