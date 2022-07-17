NYS to Auction off a TON of Cars, Vans, Motorcycles Next Week

Let's face it, it's a tough market out there. Inflation is high and supplies are low, but there are some places to find some relief. For example, if you don't mind driving a hot car that may or may not have been seized in a drug ring takedown, you conceivably have that chance on Tuesday July 19th. The New York State Office of General Services is holding a surplus auction, where a large number of cars, vans, trucks, SUV's and other equipment will be sold.

New York State Office of General Services, Flickr New York State Office of General Services, Flickr loading...

You can make a bid on the above featured 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Convertible - mileage unknown. Or if 'hippie' is a little more your style, try your luck at the 1974 Convertible Volkswagen Beetle below.

New York State Office of General Services, Flickr New York State Office of General Services, Flickr loading...

Also up for grabs, a pair of 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycles, once used by the New York State Police.

New York State Office of General Services, Flickr New York State Office of General Services, Flickr loading...

This is no small auction, either. There are many more vehicles like Ford Explorers, Dodge Chargers, Hondas, even lawnmowers that will be available for bids.

In addition, industrial equipment seed spreaders, tires, tractors, generators, vacuums, will be auctioned off on Tuesday.

If you want to get in on the action, OGS asks that you pre-register here. It should be noted that there will not be any online bidding, it's all in person.

Bidding takes place Tuesday starting at 9:30am at the Harriman State Office Campus in Albany, 1220 Washington Avenue.

For the entire list of items being auctioned, take a look at the OGS surplus site.

