‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Shifts Release Date

Star Wars fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. In a new promotional video from Lucasfilm, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor tells audiences that the premiere for the new show has been pushed from Wednesday, May 25 to Friday, May 27.

To make up for the two-day delay, McGregor also shares the exciting news that two episodes will arrive on the platform at once, as opposed to the original one. Watch the announcement below:

So, if it’s only a matter of two days, why the sudden shift in plans? Unlike the abundance of release delays that occurred as a result of Covid-related production shutdowns, a couple of days doesn’t make much of a difference in the grand scheme of things. Wednesday, May 25 is the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope and Obi-Wan Kenobi's first on-screen appearance, which would seem to be the perfect day to debut the show. While there wasn't an official explanation for the date change, it might have something to do with the timing of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which is that same weekend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will have some series streaming competition on the day of its release. May 27 is also the day that Netflix drops Season 4 of its crown jewel series Stranger Things, so fans of both franchises will have to allocate their time wisely.

