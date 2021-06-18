Those obnoxiously loud, souped-up vehicles may soon be silenced in New York state.

The Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution (SLEEP Act) would increase the maximum fine for certain equipment violations, amends the threshold for violations relating to mufflers and exhaust systems, and require police vehicles to be equipped with decibel readers.

Every motor vehicle, operated or driven upon the highways of the state, shall at all times be equipped with an adequate muffler and exhaust system in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any [excessive or unusual] noise over ninety-five decibels for motorcycles and over sixty decibels for other mother vehicles, and no such muffler or exhaust system shall be equipped with a cut-out, bypass, or similar device.

The SLEEP Act passed the state Legislature and is awaiting Governor Andrew Cuomo's signature. If signed, it will go into effect immediately. Violators could face a fine that would be raised from $150 to $1,000.

"This bill will curtail dangerous behavior and let our neighbors get some peace and quiet once and for all," said bill sponsor Senator Andrew Gounardes. "Times are stressful and the last thing families need is to feel like they are living next to an airport runway with outrageously loud noises coming from souped-up automobiles."

Senator Gounardes isn't done. He's also introduced legislation to install noise cameras that would automate the enforcement and allow NYC to finally tackle this issue once and for all.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List