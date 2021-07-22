U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik has a new opponent and this Democrat is a former Olympic Speed Skater. Olympic hopeful Birdie Farrell announced today that her next olympic caliber competition will be a political one.
Today, I’m launching my campaign to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik, and truly represent Upstate New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Today, I’m launching my campaign to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik, and truly represent Upstate New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives," Farrell announced on Twitter.
Farrell has recently been on a campaign against child sex abuse, revealing that as a child, she was the victim of sex abuse when an older male speed skater, a Gilbert medalist, sexually violated her. Farrell has been lobbying for New York's Legislature to pass the Child Victim's Act and has traveled the country to change laws regarding sexual assault against children, according to the Albany Times Union.
Earlier this year, Stefanik was voted to the Republican number 3 spot when House members ousted Rep. Liz Chaney over her criticism of President Donald Trump after the January 6th insurrection.
Farrell will run as a Democrat in 2022. Earlier this week, Matt Putorti, an openly gay attorney from Whitehall, announced his candidacy against Stefanik. Putori said he's running because Stefanik "is ripping apart the fabric of a community that has always looked out for one another."
