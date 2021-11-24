On the Road Again: Travelers Emerge in Time for Thanksgiving

By DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic.

The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices.

Many feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

But it also means brushing aside concerns about a resurgent virus at a time when the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day.

11 Foods You Can Feed Your Dog This Thanksgiving It's hard to say no to your furry little friend, but it becomes especially more difficult to look your pet in the eyes and say "No food for you," when it is Thanksgiving dinner.

Luckily, there are 11 Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your pet to eat, so they can be part of the yearly feast, too!

Utica Comets Deliver Turkeys To Rescue Mission Of Utica The Utica Comets delivered 250 turkeys to the Rescue Mission of Utica ahead of Thanksgiving Day, The turkeys were purchased by the Save of the Day Foundation. The turkey delivery is in its eighth year..

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike.