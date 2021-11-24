On the Road Again: Travelers Emerge in Time for Thanksgiving
By DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic.
The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.
Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices.
Many feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.
But it also means brushing aside concerns about a resurgent virus at a time when the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day.
Take a look for yourself.