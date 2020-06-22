One Dead, Another In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident in the Town of Camden.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies arrived at the scene of the accident on River Road just before 7 p.m.

Deputies say, an initial investigation indicates 65-year-old Ronald Secor of Rome was operating a Harley Davidson north on River Road when he collided with 55-year-old Steven Mahana of Clay, who was also riding a Harley.

Officials say, 57-year-old Mary Akshar of Fayetteville was operating a separate Harley in tandem with Mahana and she was also struck.

Maciol says upon arrival deputies discovered Secor was already deceased and Mahana was eventually airlifted to a Syracuse area hospital with life threatening injuries. Akshar was treated and released on scene by EMS.

The investigation into the events surrounding the crash are still being investigated and at this time no tickets or citations have been issues. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by several departments and agencies. They include the New York State Police, Camden Fire Department, Camden Ambulance, and Mercy Flight.