One Person Injured In Madison Plaza Apartments Fire

Rome Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an apartment fire that happened late Saturday night in the City of Rome.

Rome PD Lieutenant Sharon Rood says officers were initially called to the scene at the Madison Plaza Apartments on Madison Street to assist with crowd and traffic control at the scene of the fire. Rood says upon arrival officers engaged with Shawn Fitzgerald who was an occupant of the building standing outside on the balcony.

Rood says Fitzgerald resisted attempts by firefighters to rescue him. After the fire was extinguished and the apartment was safe to enter, Rood says Fitzgerald was taken inside the apartment and escorted out of the building by police. Rood says Fitzgerald appeared to be emotionally disturbed and was transported to a local hospital by AmCare Ambulance for a mental evaluation and treatment for minor burns to his arm. No other injuries were reported.

Rood says Fitzgerald's apartment sustained heavy fire, smoke and consequently water damage. The hallway and several other apartments were also impacted by the blaze. Rood says the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and criminal charges are possible.

The Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate assistance to three people following the fire. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and will continue to be available in the coming days to help navigate the road to recovery.