Oneida and Herkimer Counties COVID Count Stays Low

The COVID-19 count of new cases in Oneida and Herkimer Counties continued to pace on the low side according to their respective health departments on Wednesday.

Sadly however, Oneida County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19, after going five straight days without a death for the first time since November of last year. 399 Oneida County residents have died in the last year of COVID.

Oneida County's health department reported 34 new positive cases for a total of 459 currently. There are 27 county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. 21 are at MVHS, 3 are at Rome Memorial and 3 residents out hospitalized outside the county.

Herkimer County reported only five new cases on Wednesday. There are currently 56 active cases in the county and eight of their residents are hospitalized with COVID.

In Oneida County, 55,000 county residents have now received at least the first of two vaccinations. Single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are also now underway in the county.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on March 9.

34 new positive cases, 19,746 total. 2 are nursing home residents.

459 active positive cases.

2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 399 total.

24 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 21 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Health.

4 are nursing home residents.

3 residents are hospitalized out of county.

18,888 positive cases have been resolved.

570,484 total negative results.

590,230 total tests.

459 in mandatory isolation.

734 in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 03/10/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 5 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 5509 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 56 Total Hospitalized: 8 Total number recovered: 5355 Covid Deaths: 98

Negative Covid-19 test results: 110348

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 130 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 4

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 130 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0